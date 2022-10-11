One person was killed Tuesday morning after getting struck by an Amtrak train in east Emporia.
The accident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the Whildin Street and 12th Avenue. Emporia Police Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed the death. She said police were still working on identifying the deceased and notifying next of kin.
The train crossing was closed for several hours following the incident. It has since reopened.
