STRONG CITY — Time turns back to yesteryear featuring the best cowboys and cowgirls in true action of the Old West.
“It’s the 84th annual Flint Hills Rodeo at Strong City, June 2-3-4,” announced Buck Bailey. “There’ll be action never matched before as family entertainment for the youngest child to the oldest spectator.”
As president of the Flint Hills Rodeo Association, Bailey said, “We’ve distributed 10,000 complimentary tickets to eastern Kansas school students. So many young people and adults alike don’t have any idea about the sport of rodeo.”
Started by the E. C. Emmett Roberts family 84 years ago in their ranch pasture, the Western action is now the longest continuing consecutive rodeo in Kansas.
“In celebration of this rodeo’s strong heritage, every year we go all out to make it bigger, better and the best ever,” Bailey said.
To ensure that happens requires outstanding contestants, exceptional livestock, and unique adrenaline-jarring entertainment.
“The rodeo committee has been working diligently since last year to put together what we’re confident is the ‘best show on dirt,’” Bailey said.
At the arena located right on Highway 50 at the edge of Strong City, Kansas, performances officially begin Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.
“Rodeo competition is highlight of course, but we have activities in the community all three days,” Bailey said.
Especially important to Bailey is special recognition to those who’ve served for the freedoms which this country is so privileged.
“There’ll be acknowledgement at each performance for those who have served and continue to serve in the military,” Bailey said. “Rodeo admittance is free to all active and retired military personal with appropriate identification at Friday evening’s performance.”
Those who regularly serve others especially law enforcement and all working in Emergency Medical Services are also to be recognized.
“So many do so much for so many,” Bailey said. “It is important for us at the Flint Hills Rodeo to never forget them for their services.”
Youth are the future of everything, the community, the state, the country, and the world of rodeo.
“Young people need to get off the iPads and see what else the world has to offer,” Bailey said. “So, many activities especially for kids, our youth, have been planned in conjunction with this year’s rodeo.”
Children 12 years and younger will be admitted free with their parents at Thursday’s performance. “They’ll also receive a complimentary hot dog and drink,” Bailey noted.
At 6 p.m. each evening, kids’ buckaroo/buckerette rodeos are planned on the dance floor nearby the rodeo arena.
Both kid’s calf scrambles and mutton busting (sheep riding) are scheduled during each of the rodeo performances.
Two prime ingredients for rodeo success are livestock and contestants. “It’s impossible to have a rodeo without both,” Bailey said. “We guarantee the highest quality competition meeting those criteria.”
Binion and Chase Cervi of Cervi Championship Rodeo, Greeley, Colorado, are again contracting the livestock including National Finals Rodeo qualifiers.
When their dad, Mike, purchased the company in 1967, all he wanted was to provide quality livestock for fans’ enjoyment.
“Today Cervi Championship Rodeo performs beyond his dreams, as they are one of the leading professional rodeo producers,” Bailey added.
World champion cowboys and cowgirls have been competing at the rodeo in Strong City since its meager beginning.
“Of course, the Roberts children Gerald, Ken and Marge collected many rodeo titles and invited their friends to Strong City,” Bailey noted. “Almost without exception world champions in every event throughout the history of professional rodeo have at some time or another competed at Strong City.”
Again, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the rodeo has contestants coming from throughout the country and around the world.
“We won’t know who will be entered here until just before the rodeo,” Bailey said. “We know there’ll be champions, former champions and those ranking high toward championship titles entered in the rodeo.”
Many rodeo spectators know little about the sport, so the announcer is an essential ingredient to success. Roger Mooney is contracted for calling the action and excitement as announcer for this year’s Flint Hills Rodeo.
Mooney has announced the National Finals Rodeo, Calgary Stampede, the Circuit Finals Rodeo, and the National High School Rodeo Finals.
Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles Rodeo Entertainment is to be featured between events during each rodeo performance.
“They perform trick roping and riding, fancy gun spinning and shooting, whip popping, and so much more. Rider will even be working the clown barrel during the bull riding” Bailey said. “The list of their rodeo honors is very long including being featured at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.”
What’s a rodeo without clowns, bull riding and bullfighters?
“Michael Early and Jacob Welker are teaming up at the Flint Hills Rodeo,” Bailey said. “They are exceptional in both their clowning and bullfighting abilities.”
An anticipated traditional attraction drawing participants locally and from afar to Strong City is the rodeo parade Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
“Everybody is welcome to come ride their horse, present a float, or bring their lawn chairs and watch,” Bailey encouraged. The parade starts at the fairgrounds in Cottonwood Falls and concludes at the rodeo arena.
A cowboy and cowgirl dance is again scheduled after both Friday and Saturday evening performances. Whiskey River Band plays Friday night, and Braxton Keith & the Contraband play for Saturday’s dance.
“Bring your favorite partner or just find a seat floor side and complete an evening of rodeo fun,” Bailey encouraged.
To have a Western attraction such as the Flint Hills Rodeo requires hard work from so very many.
“We have outstanding members of the rodeo board, but just as important is the vast community support,” Bailey said. “We couldn’t have the rodeo without our great sponsors. We deeply appreciate those who go above and beyond with financial support and everybody’s assistance in every way possible. The Flint Hills Rodeo is truly a community and areawide event.”
The rodeo museum and a trade show open each evening at 6 p.m.
“Everyone is encouraged to come early to get full impact of the Flint Hills cowboy, rodeo and Western lifestyle,” Bailey said. “We have a number of new food vendors and other attractions lined up.”
Flint Hills Rodeo action is Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings, 8 p.m., June 2-3-4, at Strong City. “See you here for real live Western entertainment like nowhere else in the world,” Bailey greeted. “Rodeo at its best.”
Advance tickets at reduced prices guaranteeing best seats for the action are available.
Details can be found at www.flinthillsrodeo.org and on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.