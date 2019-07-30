The Emporia Gazette
Licensed Clinical Pyschotherapist Kristy Pauls will host a Sensation Awareness Focused Technique training on Aug. 22 at Emporia State University.
SAF-T produces a calming effect, can safely be used with adults or children and does not involve medications. It is a revolutionary method to help people relax their bodies. The objective is to alleviate negative sensations associated with anxiety, physical discomfort such as headaches and some pain sensations.
The method works to aid relaxation in that it is thought by many that the eye movements used in SAF-T and Accelerated Resolution Therapy trigger a relaxation response in the body similar to the Rapid Eye Movement stage of sleep. This is where your body is its most relaxed. Most people find eye movements relaxing and are able to rid themselves of negative sensations they are feeling.
The training will include a lecture, case videos, supervised practicum and a training manual. Cost is $199 per person.
Suggested participants include parents, teachers, couples, college students, business and sports professionals, EMTs, nurses and case managers. There are no drugs and no hypnosis.
The training will be from 8:45 a.m. - 3 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Green Room of the Memorial Union at ESU, 1 Kellogg Circle. Register at acceleratedresolutiontherapy.com by Aug. 16.
Meals will not be provided and participants are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks.
