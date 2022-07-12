An abortion decision is never easy, and it’s not simple. Major considerations often neglected in discussions about abortion are the lasting emotional and psychological impacts of the decision. This joint article is based on Bob’s experience, and he will express himself in first person. In 1970, my wife and I moved to a Chicago suburb. We had been married three years, bought our first house, and learned that she was pregnant. We were very happy and began planning for our first child’s arrival. One of our first acts was to make an appointment with an obstetrician to be sure we were preparing for a healthy baby because my wife had Type 1 diabetes. During our first meeting with the obstetrician, he gave her a careful exam, reviewed her medical records, asked several questions, and gave us his assessment: “Given your condition with Type I diabetes, I must say that either one or both of you may not make it through the pregnancy.” He did not recommend an abortion, but he made clear the uncertainty of a healthy birth. I vividly recall our reaction to the doctor’s statement. We were shocked. I remember leaving the office, walking to our car, and sitting there so stunned that we could not talk for a few minutes. As I recall this time now, my memory calls up some of those same feelings of uncertainty and anguish. Over the next days, we discussed the options, and one was an abortion, which was legal in 1970. The other course was to proceed with the hope that a healthy child would be born, and my wife would recover fully following the birth. She was very excited about having a child and wanted to proceed with the pregnancy. I expressed my concern for her health but agreed that if she wanted to move forward, we would do so together because I also wanted a child. At this point, we were well into the third month of pregnancy. We continued planning for the arrival by painting the nursery, buying a crib, and buying some baby clothes. She was looking pregnant and felt well. We were looking forward to the baby’s arrival. Each month we had scheduled an appointment with the obstetrician, and the reports were positive until the sixth month. During the exam at that appointment, the doctor informed us that the fetus had no heartbeat. Once again, we were stunned. Our dream of parenthood suddenly collapsed. I still can recall the shock that we both felt that day. And as I write this, I feel tears welling up in my eyes. When I shared this story with Jim during a telephone conversation, I started sobbing because the pain is still there — 52 years later. Those emotions are stirred as I think about the rest of the story. We followed the doctor’s advice to allow a natural birth, which occurred two months later. Now I would question that decision, but we did not, and the emotional burden was quite heavy. When the fetus was born, we arranged to meet with a priest and to have the fetus interred in a local cemetery. I still visit the burial site when I’m in the vicinity. My wife recovered from the birth, and we resumed our lives, but her health slowly deteriorated. She was hospitalized for a week during the second year following the birth. Then, on Mother’s Day, 1973, we visited my parents. We returned home after a short visit because my wife was not feeling well. The next day I took her to our physician, who referred us to a Chicago hospital, where she was admitted. She was not able to return to our home, and she died two months later. The obstetrician’s forecast was right: Both mother and child did not survive. The pain I still feel is the loss of two loves in my life. Although the child was not born, she had become part of our lives for a short time, and we were looking forward to a life as a family. After a second marriage failed, I decided to seek counseling — which I should have done immediately after my wife’s death. Nearly four years of counseling enabled my emotional recovery. What if we had had an abortion? It’s likely that we would have grieved the loss of our baby as we did later. The emotions might have been similar. But my wife’s life might have been extended. Did we make the right decision? The choice to have an abortion is very emotional for the couple and family involved. The woman may ponder how her life would be different had she given birth. The father may also feel anxiety similar to mine following the decision. Abortion is often discussed with little attention to the stress and emotions that accompany an abortion decision. Whether or not an abortion is elected, the decision has a lasting impact on the lives of the parents and family. Indeed, an abortion decision is never easy, and it’s not simple. And the raw emotions may remain with the couple the remainder of their lives. Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University, and Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher.
Recalling an Abortion Experience
- By Bob Grover and Jim Calvert
Updated
