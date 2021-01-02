Charlotte A. Crandall passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the age of 86 at the Holiday Resort in Emporia, KS. She was born in Tulsa, OK to Bus and Laura Byrd Williams. She lived in San Francisco during WWII. After the war, during her high school years, her family moved to Wichita, KS, where she met the love of her life, James D. (Jim) Crandall. They had 3 children. Charlotte graduated from Wichita State University and taught high school English and History for a while. She then worked for several years as a proof-reader and eventually found her passion in being a title insurance officer. She loved going to the different county courthouses to research property titles. After Jim died in 1994, she retired from Fidelity Title and started traveling around the world. She wanted to visit all the places she had read about as a child and learned from history books. During this time, she also studied for several years to become a member of the Order of the Daughters of the King.
Charlotte is survived by her three children, Melanie (Mike) Jones, Olpe, KS, Gary (Donna) Crandall, Laramie, WY and Jamey Crandall, Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Laura (Darrin) Ashmore, Chanute, KS, Shon (Carter) Crandall, Spokane, WA, Molly (Lyle) Graversen, Valley Center, KS, Jennifer (Nathan) Hamilton, Westminster, CO, Megan Crandall, Troy, AL, Casey (Jeremy) Truman, Valley Center, KS, Sara Crandall, Boston, MA; 9 great grandchildren and brother, Gary E Williams, Pueblo, CO.
Memorial services will be held for Charlotte in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.