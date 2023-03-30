The Community Housing Board/Land Bank gave city staff direction to pursue the purchase of a residential property in Emporia, Thursday afternoon.
The meeting was held largely in executive session. City housing specialist Jeff Lynch said the board gave him direction to move forward with the purchase of 708 Peyton St., a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home currently listed at just under $65,000.
Lynch said the board will come together at a later date to discuss the purchase price and parameters.
“We’ll have all that in an upcoming meeting if we’re successful,” he said.
