Three area teams played their first round of sub-state games on Thursday evening.
The No. 3 Lebo girls blasted No. 6 Colony-Crest at home 48-11 to move to 15-4 on the year. The Wolves were led in scoring by Brooklyn Jones with 20 and Allie Moore with nine. With the win, Lebo advanced to take on Lyon County League rival No. 2 Burlingame, which received a first-round bye. The Bearcats beat the Wolves 63-62 on Jan. 19, but the Wolves got their revenge with a 34-32 win in the semifinals of the Lyon County League Tournament on Jan. 29. The sub-state semifinal between the Wolves and the Bearcats will take place in Burlingame at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
The Hartford girls -- the fourth seed in their sub-state bracket -- toppled No. 5 Burton 36-31 at home. Regan Derbyshire led the Jaguars with 15 while Kiernan Breashears dished out an additional 10. The victory pushed the Jaguars’ record to 5-10 this season and earned them a semifinal matchup at No. 1 Central Plains at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
The No. 5 Madison girls ended their season with a heartbreaking 37-36 loss at No. 4 Cair Paravel. The Bulldogs were topped in scoring by Yolaine Luthi with 15, Ava Foltz with 12 and Sarah Miser with eight. Madison wrapped up its season with an 8-12 record overall.
On Friday, the No. 4 Hartford boys will host the No. 5 Chase Kats and the No. 3 Madison boys will host No. 6 Colony-Crest. Both Friday night tilts are slated for 7 p.m. The No. 8 Northern Heights boys will welcome in No. 9 Bishop Seabury at 2 p.m on Saturday afternoon.
Upcoming area sub-state games:
Tuesday, March 2
No. 8 McLouth @ No. 1 Northern Heights (Girls 2A)
No. 4 Newton @ No. 1 Emporia (Girls 5A)
Wednesday, March 3
No. 3 Emporia @ No. 2 Seaman (Boys 5A)
Thursday, March 4
No. 4 Cair Paravel @ No. 1 Olpe (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Lebo @ No. 2 Burlingame (Girls 1A-Div. I)
No. 4 Hartford @ No. 1 Central Plains (Girls 1A-Div. II)
Friday, March 5
No. 4 Burlingame/No. 5 Cair Paravel @ No. 1 Olpe (Boys 1A-Div. I)
No. 3 Madison/No. 6 @ No. 2 Lebo (Boys 1A-Div. I)
