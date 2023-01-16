A homeless man will stand trial in April for allegedly attempting to kill an Emporia woman he had been dating.
Matthew Schroeder, 41, pleaded not guilty Friday in Lyon County District Court to counts of attempted murder, attempted kidnapping and attempted battery.
But Schroeder's attorney claims the alleged victim reported Schroeder to authorities in the past for domestic violence, then withdrew the complaints.
An Assistant Lyon County Attorney filed a motion Thursday to bar defense attorney Rand Simmons from mentioning what he calls “prior misconduct” at an upcoming trial.
“The alleged recantations... are not relevant to prove the issues before the court in the present manner,” Carissa Brinker contended in her motion. “The evidence is not relevant or admissible.”
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson scheduled a motions hearing on that issue and others for Thursday, March 30. Schroeder is scheduled to go on trial Monday, April 17.
Schroeder is charged with entering the woman's State Street home on Tuesday, October 12, 2022 and attempting to suffocate her.
Schroeder remained in the Lyon County Detention Center Monday.
(1) comment
So this woman has filed false allegations and then recanted multiple times in the past? Any lawyer worth their salt is rightfully going to bring that up... Did the state ever file charges for filing false reports? Or did they do nothing? How long until this victim recants her story this time?
The recantations may not be relevant to prove the county attorneys case, but they are absolutely relevant to prove the defendants innocence. If I'm falsely accused of rape by the same woman 99 times, and on the 100th time it finally goes to court, my attorney isn't allowed to point out "this woman has falsely accusd my client of rape 99 times in the past already??".... The assistant attorney thinks we should ignore the 99 times in the past? Just seems kinda unfair to the defense.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.