William D. “Bill” Hockanson, 95, Wichita, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Azria Health Care, Wichita.
William was born at Liberty, Nebraska on May 23, 1927, the son of Clarence and Margaret (Patterson) Hockanson. He married Ellen Hoyt in Wichita, Kansas on May 12, 1948. She passed away December 3, 2015 after 67 years of marriage. He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Gracy, Wichita; sons, Jon (Robin) Hockanson, Bentley, Kansas, and Charles (Candie) Hockanson, Wichita, Kansas; brother, Loren (Leslie) Hockanson, Flemington, Missouri; sister, Joyce Harrison, Newaygo, Michigan; twelve grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He is preceded by son, William James Hockanson; daughter-in-law, Lorna Hockanson; son-in-law, Richard Gracy; brothers, Max, Donnie, and John Hockanson; sister, Janice Cope; and great-granddaughter, Shelby Cramb.
Mr. Hockanson was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving during the Korean conflict, and attained the rank of Technical Sergeant. He was formerly a member of the American Legion. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force he went to work for LearJet, later working in the Media Center of Wichita State University, retiring 14 years ago.
Funeral Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:30. The service will be conducted by Pastor Mark Ollenberger, Heartland Hospice of Wichita. Military honors will be rendered by members of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. Burial will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, Reading, Kansas.
A memorial has been established with Heartland Hospice of Wichita, sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.