A gas leak may have behind a devasting structure fire Monday night that destroyed a mobile home in west Emporia, but the cause is still under investigation.
Emporia Fire Department personnel were paged out to 930 Graphic Arts Road, lot 52, at 7:29 p.m. for reports of a fire at a trailer home. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home to be fully engulfed in flames.
According to Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage, fire had spread to the siding of the neighboring trailer houses on both sides causing minor damage to the siding.
Residents evacuated on the north and south side of the fire scene.
Steinlage said Kansas Gas Service identified a gas leak coming from the ground near the trailer at lot 52 where the fire originated. Kansas Gas Service was able to stop the leak and fire units were able to complete extinguishing the fire.
No injuries were reported. The property owner is Maria Cortex Perez.
Responding units were Emporia Fire, Olpe Fire, Hartford/Neosho Rapids Fire and Allen/Admire Fire Departments.
