Maynard Early Childhood Center has moved all student classrooms to full remote learning through Nov. 30.
According to USD 253's COVID-19 dashboard, four classrooms were under quarantine Friday, prompting the decision to move to remote learning for three school days.
The dashboard said, as of Friday, Nov. 20, there were 10 new staff positives and 10 new student positives in the PreK-elementary level, resulting in 20 new staff quarantines. There are a total of seven staff in quarantine due to school exposure and 20 students in quarantine due to school exposure.
"We will be transitioning ALL student classrooms at Maynard to remote learning starting, Friday, November 20th through Tuesday, November 24th," the district said on its dashboard, Friday. "At this time, we anticipate students returning to class on Monday, November 30th."
Other cases reported include five new staff positives and 11 new student positives in the secondary level, with 11 new staff quarantines.
K-12 district support staff have had four new positives and nine staff quarantines.
