Maria Elena Villegas, Emporia, passed away at her

home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 31,

2019 at the age of 89.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 5,

2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Catherine Catholic Church,

Emporia. The mass will be celebrated by Father Daniel

Coronado. Interment will follow in the Maplewood

Cemetery.

Maria was born in Fort Scott, Kansas on August

17, 1929, the daughter of Vicente Carrillo and Maria

Refugio Fuentes. She married J. Merced Villegas

Barrientos in 1947 at Dolores Hildalgo, GTO. He passed

away on May 29, 1995.

Surviving are her sons, Jose Luis, Abdon, Rogelio,

Miguel Angel, Gerardo, Y Francisco; her daughters,

Elsa, Martha Elena, Veronica, and Monica; her brother,

Roberto Carrillo Fuentes; and sister, Virginia Carrillo

Fuentes. There are also several grand, great-grand, and

great-great-grandchildren.

She was a member of Saint Catherine Catholic

Church. While living in Parsons, Kansas she was a

housekeeper for a motel there.

The Rosary will be recited at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett

Funeral Home Saturday evening, August 3, 2019 at 8:30

P.M.

A memorial has been established to be designated

later. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral

home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.

Condolences may be sent to the family online through

the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.

