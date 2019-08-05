Maria Elena Villegas, Emporia, passed away at her
home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, July 31,
2019 at the age of 89.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 5,
2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Saint Catherine Catholic Church,
Emporia. The mass will be celebrated by Father Daniel
Coronado. Interment will follow in the Maplewood
Cemetery.
Maria was born in Fort Scott, Kansas on August
17, 1929, the daughter of Vicente Carrillo and Maria
Refugio Fuentes. She married J. Merced Villegas
Barrientos in 1947 at Dolores Hildalgo, GTO. He passed
away on May 29, 1995.
Surviving are her sons, Jose Luis, Abdon, Rogelio,
Miguel Angel, Gerardo, Y Francisco; her daughters,
Elsa, Martha Elena, Veronica, and Monica; her brother,
Roberto Carrillo Fuentes; and sister, Virginia Carrillo
Fuentes. There are also several grand, great-grand, and
great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Saint Catherine Catholic
Church. While living in Parsons, Kansas she was a
housekeeper for a motel there.
The Rosary will be recited at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett
Funeral Home Saturday evening, August 3, 2019 at 8:30
P.M.
A memorial has been established to be designated
later. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral
home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through
the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
