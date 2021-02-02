More than 1,400 names have been added to Lyon County's COVID-19 vaccine waiting list, just one day after Lyon County Public Health officials opened a vaccine registration database.
The response was so immediate and overwhelming that it briefly overloaded the health department's phone systems, causing frustrations for many in the community.
"What we had was, there was a 'glitch' in our phone system first thing [Tuesday] morning before we went live with anything," Justin Ogleby, marketing manager for the Flint Hills Community Health Center, said. "We got that fixed within 30 minutes but by that point we were receiving so many phone calls that it was just overwhelming our system."
The strain on the phone system continued as calls flooded into the health department. Ogleby said the phone system as upgraded to handled more phone calls simultaneously — but even that has quickly maxed out its capabilities.
"We are still hitting max on that," he said. "We've also put a sign-up form on our web site, so people can sign up on our web site and they don't have to call in at all."
The online form can be found at publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard. Ogleby said that anyone who has the ability to fill out the online form should do so rather than try to call in.
"I think people are still getting busy signals and voice mails, but it's not nearly as bad as it was as it was," he said. "You just have to be patient."
Lyon County is currently is phase 2 of the state's vaccine plan and has been rolling out vaccinations in limited supply. Currently the county is prioritizing people ages 65 and older and then moving into other eligible populations in phase 2 which include people who live or work in congregate settings and high-contact critical workers.
The decision to prioritize by age group is a county decision, Ogleby said. He said other counties have been able to prioritize differently because of differences in population size and vaccine allocations.
"Right now our priority is to vaccinate those 65 and plus, and that's because that is a population that is most likely to have severe complications with COVID-19," he said.
Ogleby said said it will likely be several weeks before the waiting list is cleared due to the current rate of allocations being received by the county.
He said he wanted the community to understand that this is a waiting list and they have not yet been scheduled to be vaccinated. They will receive phone calls when there is a vaccine available for them.
"It might be several weeks to schedule your vaccine," he said. "If you're on the list, we will get you called as soon as possible. Just be patient."
If you are unable to fill out the online form, you can call the COVID-19 Hotline to get put on the waiting list at 620-208-3741.
(2) comments
Went online to sign up both myself and husband. Threw the system a curve ball by using the same e-mail address for both of us. Only one of us does the e-mail thing, and it's me. Different birthdates, different names, etc., but can't have the same e-mail address. BTW, how come city councilman from Madison reports he got vaccinated in Lyon County already?
Like the whole country we just need more vaccines especially to get kids back in school. You can argue that 65+ were largely ok in their homes but teachers and staff have work to do the public eye. Plus it seems like public health can use assistance from private businesses or ESU or somewhere to help with these communications. The vaccine clinics are terrific but let’s come together as a community and iron out these communication procedural problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.