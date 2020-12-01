By Joanna Miller, club reporter
Riverside 4-H has a tradition of baking pumpkin bread to share with family, friends, and community members since 1982. They still wanted to do it this year so they decided that they would bake their pumpkin bread from home on Saturday November 19th, the date that was originally planned for their meeting. Even though they didn’t get to meet together they still had fun sharing tasty pumpkin bread with others!
Riverside 4-H Pumpkin Bread
1-15oz can pumpkin
1 2/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup vegetable oil
2 tsp vanilla
4 eggs
3 cups flour
2 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 tsp cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground cloves
1/2 tsp baking powder
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray bottom of loaf pans with cooking spray.
In a medium sized bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and baking powder. Stir to combine. Set aside.
In a large bowl, mix pumpkin, sugar, oil, vanilla, and eggs. Stir in flour mixture. Pour into prepared loaf pans. Bake small loaves for 40 minutes and large loaves for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes then loosen sides with a knife and transfer to cooling rack. Let set until completely cooled; wrap tightly. Makes 2 large loaves or 6 mini loaves.
