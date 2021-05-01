Jamie and Gabriel Murray of Topeka are the parents of a daughter, Breckyn Lee Murray, who was born March 25 at Stormont Vail in Topeka.
Breckyn’s siblings are Maddyn and Kasen Murray.
Grandparents are Rhonda and Mike McDonnell of Emporia and Denna Murray of Topeka. Great-grandparents are Lucretia Spencer of Welda, Betty McDonnell of Garnett, Jimmie and Susie Spencer of Garnett and Leila Habiger of Topeka.
