The Emporia City Commission selected a search firm to identify candidates to become the next city manager during its action session Wednesday afternoon.
Osenbaugh-Deardoff Consulting out of Derby will assist the city in the process of replacing current city manager Mark McAnarney, who announced last month that he will retire by the end of this year.
Osenbaugh-Deardoff was one of five candidates determined by special projects coordinator Jim Witt and was the firm that received his top recommendation “because of their location in Kansas, knowledge of Kansas, how non-metro service centers like Emporia function, and to me that’s an important factor.”
The commission decided to go with Osenbaugh-Deardoff based upon Witt’s suggestion and was particularly swayed by the fact that the firm is Kansas-based and has worked in cities like Emporia which are not a part of a large metropolitan area.
“I do like the recommendation of, potentially, Osenbaugh-Deardoff as our contracted support,” said Mayor Rob Gilligan. “Their location near us makes it a lot easier for interaction on a quick basis if needed.”
Witt said that, while bringing on a search firm would likely help the process of hiring a new city manager go a lot smoother and turn up more quality candidates, it will still likely take a fair amount of time.
“The minimum time would be about nine weeks up to 13 weeks, so we’re basically looking at, [if] we start next week ... we’re looking at mid-October until we’re done on the long end,” Witt said. “And quite frankly, anybody who’s in a management position, let’s say, an existing city manager, who accepts the job … probably a 30-day notice minimum for them to leave, which means they don’t locate here until sometime in November.”
The commission voted 4-0 of Osenbaugh-Deardoff, with Vice Mayor Becky Smith absent.
Earlier in the session, the commission unanimously approved the acknowledgment of termination of its incentive compliance agreement with REG.
The city of Emporia and REG entered into the agreement in 2007 when REG planned to build a biodiesel facility. While some construction did get underway, the project ultimately ended up failing to come to fruition.
REG will be required to remove all equipment, vertical steel and and concrete down to ground level and pay for half of the costs in regard to the borrow pit and all remaining special assessments.
Meanwhile, the city will work with S.R. Construction Inc. to remove the concrete footings and piers, pile castings to six feet below ground level and backfill. The city’s estimated costs are $175,325.
The property will be transferred to Emporia Enterprises.
While an economic downturn shortly after REG entered the agreement with the city caused the project to lose steam, McAnarney said that REG had been an excellent partner.
“They’ve been a model corporate citizen and they have fulfilled all their obligations and they have worked with the city over this particular time and [have done] what we asked them to do, so they’ve been very good to work with,” he said.
The commission also:
- Approved an ordinance to annex a parcel of land at 800 Road 190 into the city. This will harmonize city limits.
- Approved a resolution to begin the process of annexing a parcel of land at 600 Road 180 into the city. The land is owned by Evergy, but because it isn’t contiguous with city limits, the annexation must be approved by the Lyon County Commission as well.
