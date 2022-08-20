WICHITA, KS - Wilma A. Flattery, 87, retired Willis Corroon Insurance Customer Service Representative, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022.
Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, August 22, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by her parents, John A. and Irma M. (Striegel) Haag; husband, John B. Flattery, Sr.; son, Charles J. McKeown; brothers, Irvin Haag, Robert Haag, Donald Haag, John W. Haag; sisters, Joan LaCour, Phyllis Wilson, Marge Gennette, Anita Burenheide, Elizabeth Geraghty.
Survived by her daughter, Michele A. (Mark) Sanborn; son, Anthony D. (Lisa) McKeown; step-daughters, Mary E. (Billy) Palmer, Kathy Flattery, JoEllen (Tom) Martin; step-son, John B. Flattery, Jr.; sisters, Marilyn Allen, Carol Hurley; brothers, Brother Michael Haag, OFM, Richard (Janet) Haag; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 7 step grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren.
A memorial has been established with: St. Joseph Catholic School, 139 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS 67213, The Lord’s Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill, Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel.
