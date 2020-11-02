The grind of the MIAA basketball season will start in just over two weeks but the Emporia State Lady Hornets and Hornets are going to grind out a 24-hour free throw marathon on Nov. 7-8 to benefit a local three year old with leukemia.
Buckets for Breanna will benefit three year old Breanna McBride, the daughter Darren and Victoria McBride. Darren was a Sports Information student assistant at Emporia State from 1998-2002. In early September Breanna was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.
"We are very much looking forward to this event for Breanna and her family," said Emporia State Lady Hornet coach Toby Wynn. "Being able to support her through basketball with this Free Throw-A-Thon is something that Craig (Doty), myself, and our teams are very excited about being able to do. We all hope this will provide her and her family with some funds to help them during this time."
To help raise funds to aid the McBrides as well as raise awareness of childhood cancer and leukemia, the Lady Hornets and Hornets will take turns shooting free throws in Emporia State's basketball practice gym for 24 hours straight starting at noon Nov. 7. In partnership with Emporia's Radio Stations KVOE/KFFX, all 24 hours will be streamed through KVOE-TV on kvoe.com. There will be reminders throughout the 24 hours of how to contribute to the McBride family.
"We are thrilled to be able to participate in a great cause. We always talk about taking care of the community in which you live in," said Emporia State men's coach Craig Doty. "A member of our Emporia State family is sick and needs help. To bring awareness, raise funds, and be supportive of Breanna is the least we can do to support and help. Toby and his team had an awesome idea with this fundraiser."
A GoFundMe page has been also set up to help the McBrides and can be found at: www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-breanna.
