Maynard Early Childhood Education Center will return to regular classes Thursday afternoon after a threatening phone call caused them to be canceled in the morning.
USD 253 Emporia Public Schools activated lockdown procedures "out of an abundance of caution," according to a written release.
The district worked with the Emporia Police Department to ensure that it was safe for staff and students to return to the building. The school has asked parents to send their children to classes.
"We appreciate our partnership with the Emporia Police Department and their assistance in helping to keep our students and staff safe," the release states.
