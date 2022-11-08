USD 253 is seeking input from the community as it builds it the calendar for the 2024-25 school year.
Stakeholders are asked to rank each question from a scale of one - four, with one being the lowest priority and four being the highest priority.
Questions include when school should begin in relation to the Lyon County Fair and Labor Day, whether schools should be closed on Veterans Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and more.
Submissions are requested by Nov. 18. You can access the survey by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.