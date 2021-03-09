Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles featuring local women provided by the Lyon County History Center for Women’s History Month.
Mary L. O’Brien Van Scyoc Simmonds (Aug 10, 1918- January 3, 2003)
Women Airforce Service Pilot
The world changed after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. Americans were looking for a way to serve and Mary L. O’Brien Van Scyoc wanted to do her part in the war effort. During the early months of the war she earned her pilot’s license. She later submitted an application to the Women Airforce Service Pilots program.
WASP was a civilian program under the umbrella of the U.S. Army Air Corp. It was created in August 1943 when the Women’s Flying Training Detachment and the Women’s Auxiliary Ferrying Squadron merged. More than 25,000 women from across the country applied to the WASP program.
Mary was one of just 1,830 women to be accepted.
In June 1944, Mary made her way from Emporia to Avenger Field in Sweetwater, Texas to begin her training. On the third anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Mary earned her wings. Of the 1,830 women accepted to the program, 1,074 women earned their wings. Her class 44-W-10 was the final class to complete the WASP training and was given the moniker the “Lost Last Class” due to the program being disbanded less than two weeks later.
Members of WASP collectively flew more than 60 million miles in every type of military aircraft. They ferried combat aircraft, transported military personnel and cargo, towed targets for gunnery training, flight tested repaired aircraft and served as instrument instructors. And on Dec. 20, 1944 they were told to go home. Records were sealed and the program was merely a memory for Mary and her fellow pilots. That all changed in 1976.
In 1976 the United States Air Force announced 18 women had been accepted as pilots for the first time in its history. While the announcement was heralded as a giant step for women’s equality in the military, former WASP participants realized their service during the war had been forgotten.
For the next year these trailblazing women fought for recognition and in 1977, a bill authorizing retroactive partial veteran status passed. Mary was alive to see her service as a WASP recognized and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal.
The next recognition came in 2009 when then President Barack Obama and the United States Congress awarded each member of WASP with the Congressional Gold Medal.
Unfortunately Mary passed away in Kansas City, Missouri in 2003 and was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously. She is buried with her second husband, Arlie J. Simmonds in Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, Missouri, the WASP pilot wings proudly displayed on their headstone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.