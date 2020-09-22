It was very nearly a banner night for Emporia.
After earning a win in their opening match of the night against Junction City, the Spartans jumped out to an early lead against a stout Washburn Rural squad. But EHS couldn’t hold on in the face of the firepower the Blues threw its way and the Spartans fell in a tight, two-set heartbreaker, coming away from the night with a split.
“It was a disappointing loss,” EHS head coach Ashley Nehls said. “But we stayed in there and we fought. I was pleased with that.”
Despite the close loss to Washburn Rural, it was a productive night for EHS Tuesday as the Spartans jumped to 9-6 for the season on the road. EHS swept the first match, overpowering Junction City in set wins of 25-14 and 25-8. Later in the night, the Spartans hung tough in the follow-up with Washburn Rural, but just didn’t have enough to topple the imposing rival and dropped the match 29-27, 25-21.
The Spartans are set to return to the court this weekend for a tournament in Burlington.
EHS led from wire-to-wire in the first set of the night’s opening match. Outside hitters Gracie Gilpin and Emily Christensen led a Spartans’ attack that took the game to Junction City, forcing errors and uncomfortable situations with a strong service game. As mistakes continued to mount for the Jays, EHS capitalized, jumping out to a 23-11 lead before finishing off the set.
The second set proved even more dominant for the Spartans as Junction City continued to struggle up against an EHS attack that cruised to a smooth victory. Gilpin, a junior, completed 94% of her serves in the match and recorded three aces. She and Christenson, a senior, also contributed five kills a piece, as did sophomore Rebecaa Snyder.
“Junction City had communication errors and I thought our girls capitalized on those mistakes,” Nehls said. “I think we served very well. We put them in a lot of situations that made it almost impossible for them to even get the ball back on our side of the court.
In the second match, up against the stellar Washburn Rural team that arrived from Topeka, the Spartans appeared energized from the start, riding a confidence-boost from the win over the Jays. While Washburn Rural settled into the match, EHS pounced, serving well once again and forcing errors that allowed the Spartans to gain an 10-0 lead.
But the advantage wouldn’t hold as the Blues returned fire with several runs of their own to claim the set, 29-27. The second frame proved even tighter with the pair of teams trading points as the Spartans battled, but ultimately, the size and skill of Washburn Rural won out and the EHS walked away from the night with a split.
The loss, a sweep in which the Spartans could have won either set, delivered a blow, but Nehls found positives in the defeat. EHS, it appears, has emerged from its midseason struggles and the offensive play and execution Tuesday night served as prime evidence that Nehl’s Spartans have returned to form. They’ll now look to carry the momentum with them to Burlington over the weekend.
“I was proud of the way we played,” Nehls said. “I know we lost the match, but I don’t have much negative to say about the way we played.”
