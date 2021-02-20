Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Feb. 10
Abandoned vehicle, 800 Merchant St., 9:09 a.m.
Traffic - stop, South St. & Walnut St., 9:43 a.m.
Criminal threat, 900 Lincoln St., 9:49 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 2200 Prairie St., 10:24 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 200 E 6th Ave., 11:20 a.m.
Investigative case, within city, 2:46 p.m.
No-injury accident, 1300 Trailridge Rd., 3:23 p.m.
Investigative case, within city limit, 4:07 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:10 p.m.
Animal bite, 1200 W 12th Ave., 5:13 p.m.
Criminal threat, 2300 Industrial Rd., 6:00 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W 6th Ave. & Merchant St., 9:33 p.m.
Feb. 11
Disorderly conduct, 3300 W 18th Ave., 12:31 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:39 p.m.
Check welfare, information redacted.
Parking problem, 600 Sunnyslope St., 4:23 p.m.
Non-injury accident, East St. & E 11th Ave., 6:26 p.m.
Traffic - stop, 600 East St., 8:27 p.m.
Feb. 16
Fire - alarm, 1200 Highland St., 8:38 a.m.
Prowler, 2000 Gloria Ave., 8:43 a.m.
Criminal threat, 2800 W 18th Ave., 10:10 a.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:18 p.m.
Traffic - stop, W Hwy 50 & Industrial Rd., 10:27 p.m.
Feb. 17
Criminal damage, 400 Warren Way, 7:12 a.m.
Sheriff
Feb. 10
Violate PFA/PFS, information redacted.
Lost property, address redacted, 2:34 p.m.
Medical assist, information redacted.
OJ - warrants, 1500 I-35, 4:29 p.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 1900 Road M, 6:12 p.m.
Feb. 11
Lost property, address redacted, 8:39 a.m.
Vehicle abandoned, 2100 Road 148, 9:57 a.m., Neosho Rapids
Feb. 12
Family disturbance, information redacted.
Non-injury accident, Road F & Road 310, 6:51 p.m., Allen
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Feb. 10
Unlawful use of credit card, 1600 Center St., 1:45 p.m.
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 3:07 p.m.
Fraud, 700 Sylvan St., 4:02 p.m.
Feb. 11
Fraud, 1900 W 24th Ave., 9:00 p.m.
Feb. 16
Theft - vehicle, information redacted.
Forgery, 1300 Sunnyslope St., 8:03 p.m.
Sheriff
Feb. 10
Unlawful use of credit card, address redacted, 5:16 p.m.
Feb. 11
Forgery - checks, 200 W Plumb Ave., 9:34 a.m., Hartford
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
