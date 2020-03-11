04/06/1935 – 02/06/2020
Alvin grew up in North Lyon County Kansas with 3 brothers. He met his wife of 57 years in Colorado Springs, CO, while serving in the Army. Alvin started his engineering career with Western Electric and moved to AT&T and then Lucent. He became the Senior Engineer allowing him to work with the White House under 3 Presidents which included a few hours working at the President’s desk in the Oval office. In his spare time, he was a private pilot and flight instructor. He and Dixie traveled extensively to meet new people and see new places. Alvin enjoyed helping others during his retirement and was a committed volunteer for many years at the Visiting Nurses Assoc.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie and son, Mark. He is survived by his children, Beth (Robert), Tim (Belle) and Jay (Lisa); and brothers, Jesse of Emporia, Patrick (Patricia) of Council Grove, and Donald (Debbie) of Emporia. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A graveside inurnment service will be held Saturday, May 30 at 10:30 at Agnes City Cemetery in North Lyon County. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Brain Injury Association of Colorado, 1325 S Colorado Blvd, Suite B300, Denver, CO 80222 or the North Lyon County Veterans Memorial.
