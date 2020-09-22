Judith Kay Strand, 79, Emporia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
She was born December 20, 1940 in Wilsey, Kansas, the daughter of Floyd and Hazel (McCulle) Young. She married Lyle Dean Strand on January 29, 1960. He died January 1, 1994.
Judy worked as a secretary in the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office for Sheriff P. T. Harder in the early 60’s. She also was a talented seamstress and completed alterations for several clothing stores and individals in the Emporia area. As her children got older she began working at Mary Herbert Elementary School as a teacher’s aide for 23 years until her retirement in 2002. Judy also enjoyed arts and crafts of all kinds, particularly those that involved needlework and sewing. She was a member of the First Congregational Church, Emporia.
She is survived by son, Kent Strand; daughter, Denise Heter, both of Emporia; sister-in-law, Ileen Meyer, Emporia; brother-in-law, Don Lemley, Peabody, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Gary Young; and nephew, Shawn Young.
When enjoying your next cup of coffee, please lovingly think of Judy. She never failed to offer a cup when anyone came to visit. A fresh pot was always available to share.
Services will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. A graveside service will be held at the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery, Burdick, Kansas at 3:00 that afternoon. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills with contributions sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
