Frances “Fran” Marie Pykiet passed from this life on November 4, 2022. She was born November 30, 1939 in Bushong, Kansas to Carl and Ellen Bechtel. Fran graduated from Northern Heights High School in 1957 in Allen, KS. She married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Bob Pykiet in Danville, California during his Navy leave on November 7, 1960. Fran and Bob moved around quite a bit between 1960-1973; her most well-known residence was Emporia, KS. In 1973 Fran and Bob moved and made their home in Augusta, KS where they raised their daughter, Rhonda. In February 2020, Fran moved to Colorado to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
While in Kansas Fran worked for the Prairie State Bank from 1973-1988 in Augusta, KS. She then moved on to the Golden Plains Credit Union (aka Beechcraft Credit Union and AACU) from 1988-2004 where she retired. She was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church in Eldorado, KS where she loved her church family and singing in the church choir. Fran was also an avid bowler in Augusta, KS until a shoulder injury, after that she managed the books for the Bowling leagues in Augusta, so that she could stay involved and be with the many friends she made in the league.
Fran is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Ross & son-in-Law Paul of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Christopher (wife Sydney) and Kevin Ross of Windsor, CO; brother, Everett Bechtel of Peculiar, MO; sister-in-law, Judy Eastman & husband Charles of Allen, KS; sister-in-law, Shirley Jackson & husband Jack of Kennewick, WA; sister-in-law, Kathleen Bechtel, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl & Ellen Bechtel; husband, Bob Pykiet; brother, Eugene Bechtel; sister & brother-in-law, Faye & Jim Mulkey; sister-in-law, Ina Bechtel; and parents-in-law, Pete & Edna Pykiet. She was loved very much by everyone who knew her.
There will be a service at Trinity Episcopal Church in El Dorado, Kansas Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10:00 am.
