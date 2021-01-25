Since 1999, Hispanics Of Today and Tomorrow has awarded more than $95,000 in scholarships to help 300 students pursue higher education. Now, the scholarship is open until March 19 to help Emporia High Class of 2021 at the guidance office.
The scholarship is open to all Hispanic students who have at least one parent of being Hispanic parentage. Applicants must have attended EHS full time for three years, have a 2.5 GPA, and applied full time as a student at an accredited college, university, junior college or technical college and meet all admission requirements of the school.
Students can use the scholarship to cover any educational expenses. ESU started matching HOTT’s scholarship dollar three years ago and FHTC just started last year.
“We have even gotten Emporia State University and the Tech College to match the scholarship on the student that meets their criteria as well,” said Sally Sanchez, HOTT board member and spokesperson.
During the Emporia Community Foundation's 2020 Emporia Area Match Day event, HOTT received $2,378.48 in donations. All money goes toward the scholarship program, which is awarded during the annual Cinco de Mayo celebration. This year, the awards are scheduled to be given out at 1 p.m. on May 8.
“I feel amazing, grateful and thankful for the community,” she said. “They support the cause of these students wanting to continue higher education. That is part of the goal of the [HOTT] to help out students with [the] scholarship to pursue higher education.”
Sanchez shared the impact that the scholarships have for students. One student on the second or third year of the program told Sanchez that if it had not been for HOTT, he would not have applied for college.
“Granted, it was not much,” she said. “But, it was enough motivation for him to pursue higher education. That pleased us knowing that we made a difference even with just one person.”
Sanchez is grateful to have started the program and built a legacy to help Hispanic students achieve higher education. She hopes to continue the program in the future.
Contact Sanchez at 620-366-1094 or David Delgado at 620-757-3778 for any further questions.
