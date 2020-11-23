Dozens of community members joined forces over the weekend to host a series of charitable events in support of area residents Victoria and Darren McBride.
In September, the McBrides received news that no parent wants to hear as their three-year-old daughter, Breanna, was officially diagnosed with leukemia. Since then however, the couple says they have been “absolutely overwhelmed” with an outpouring of love and generosity from close friends, acquaintances and complete strangers alike.
The trend continued Friday evening and throughout Saturday as an online auction and separate ticket raffle and chili feed event hosted by Americus’ Harry & Lloyd’s Bar and Grill combined to raise more than $10,000 for the family (with more donations continuing to roll in as of Sunday afternoon).
“We just want to send a huge ‘thank you’ out to Michael Phillips, Shirley Vincent, Linda Jo Soetebier, Ashley Kopecky, Harry & Lloyds and everyone else who helped, donated, or bid over the weekend,” said Darren McBride. “We’ve said thank you in so many ways to so many different people over the last couple months that I hope it’s not starting to lose meaning. I hope everyone just knows that we’re so, so grateful with all that they have provided us. It’s been beyond anything we could imagine.
“It was a bummer to have to do the auction and everything online, but it ended up making things even more special for us in some ways. There were people who donated or made bids from literally all around the country, which was amazing to see. I had a former classmate that won one of the Yeti coolers, and he lives all the way in Alaska.”
Seeing as weekend’s raffles and bids provided excitement for all involved with the inclusion of items such as new grill kits, custom-made works of art, sports memorabilia and several gift packages to a range of local businesses, the McBrides hope to spark additional interest by offering more interactive and recreational events for community members in the coming months.
“It’s obviously going to depend on the COVID situation, but we’re really hoping to get people having fun in outdoor settings as it starts to warm up,” McBride said. “There’s a couple of ideas along those lines that we’ve been looking at, like a golf tournament at the Municipal Golf Course, but none of that has a set date yet. A thing that will be coming up soon is that we’re going to start taking orders for t-shirts which have a special ‘B’ Strong logo on them for Breanna, so I encourage people to reach out if they're interested in that.”
While A separate GoFundMe for the McBride family (www.gofundme.com/f/battling-with-breanna) will be closing in the coming days, those looking to make additional donations in the meantime can do so through Venmo by sending funds directly to @Darren-McBride-8515. Information on upcoming events will be released through the McBrides’ Facebook pages when more details are known.
