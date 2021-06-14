Doris F. O’Connor, one-hundred years young of
Hartford, KS, passed away peacefully at her home
of 73 years on June 11, 2021.
She was born in New Orleans, LA, November
21, 1920 to Wm. Thomas and Grace Finnegan.
She worked as a postmistress in Whistler, AL and
enjoyed the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay.
She met the love of her life at a USO dance
during WWII. She married Cornelius J. O’Connor
and they eventually bought a farm in SW Lyon
County, Hartford. They raised four boys and three
girls.
Doris was an active, devout member of St. Mary’s
Catholic Church, a club, the Colonial Dames, she
was an avid bridge player, a gardener, a canner, a
“cooker” for many farmers, friends and relatives.
She raised little yellow chicks to eventually serve
her famous fried chicken, pies, cakes and cookies.
She was adored by her husband who preceded
her in 2004; her sister, Dorothy Kroutter of Mobile
AL; and her beloved daughter, Frannie.
Doris was mostly healthy and active at the card
table until the last month, playing pitch with her
son-in-law, Jim White, against her daughter, Mary
and son, Mike. She was loving to her children and
adored little babies and children. They made her
smile!
She will live on in the hearts and memories
of her daughters, Mary Clare White (Jim) of
Baldwin City, Katie Clay (Rick) of Melbourne FL.;
sons, John O’Connor (Evelyne) of Hartford, Neil
O’Connor (Barbara) of Olathe, Jerry O’Connor of
Hartford, Mike O’Connor (Jane) of Emporia.; her
20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11
am, Friday, June 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
in Hartford. Visitation at 6 pm and rosary at 7 pm
Thursday, June 17th at St. Mary’s.
We wish to thank Hand In Hand Hospice
nurses and caregivers. In lieu of flowers you may
contribute to this wonderful organization or to
St. Mary’s Church or a charity of your choice.
Contributions may be sent in care of Jones
VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo,
Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at
