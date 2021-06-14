Doris F. O’Connor, one-hundred years young of

Hartford, KS, passed away peacefully at her home

of 73 years on June 11, 2021.

She was born in New Orleans, LA, November

21, 1920 to Wm. Thomas and Grace Finnegan.

She worked as a postmistress in Whistler, AL and

enjoyed the Gulf of Mexico and the Bay.

She met the love of her life at a USO dance

during WWII. She married Cornelius J. O’Connor

and they eventually bought a farm in SW Lyon

County, Hartford. They raised four boys and three

girls.

Doris was an active, devout member of St. Mary’s

Catholic Church, a club, the Colonial Dames, she

was an avid bridge player, a gardener, a canner, a

“cooker” for many farmers, friends and relatives.

She raised little yellow chicks to eventually serve

her famous fried chicken, pies, cakes and cookies.

She was adored by her husband who preceded

her in 2004; her sister, Dorothy Kroutter of Mobile

AL; and her beloved daughter, Frannie.

Doris was mostly healthy and active at the card

table until the last month, playing pitch with her

son-in-law, Jim White, against her daughter, Mary

and son, Mike. She was loving to her children and

adored little babies and children. They made her

smile!

She will live on in the hearts and memories

of her daughters, Mary Clare White (Jim) of

Baldwin City, Katie Clay (Rick) of Melbourne FL.;

sons, John O’Connor (Evelyne) of Hartford, Neil

O’Connor (Barbara) of Olathe, Jerry O’Connor of

Hartford, Mike O’Connor (Jane) of Emporia.; her

20 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11

am, Friday, June 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church

in Hartford. Visitation at 6 pm and rosary at 7 pm

Thursday, June 17th at St. Mary’s.

We wish to thank Hand In Hand Hospice

nurses and caregivers. In lieu of flowers you may

contribute to this wonderful organization or to

St. Mary’s Church or a charity of your choice.

Contributions may be sent in care of Jones

VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo,

Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at

vanarsdalefs.com.

