Toby Wynn wasn’t thrilled with how the 20th-ranked Lady Hornets looked in their first game back from Christmas break.
He certainly didn’t disprove, either.
ESU helped force 31 turnovers from the Missouri Valley Vikings in a 97-58 blowout in the Lady Hornets’ final non-conference matchup of the season.
“I thought we played just okay,” Wynn said. “I don’t think we played super-outstanding basketball. I have high expectations for our team to play ... at a high level. We played good, (but) we didn’t play to the level I felt like we wanted to. We ... had some areas in there where we didn’t play as clean, as crisp, as sharp as we wanted. That’s probably to be expected after two days of practice after such a long layoff.
“We just played a good, solid game so (it’s) hopefully something to build off as we move forward.”
ESU shot 50 percent from the floor in the opening quarter, pushing its lead to double-digits for good just eight minutes into the game. The advantage didn’t reach 20 until late in the second quarter, but again once the margin got to that point, it remained there.
The Lady Hornets collectively may not have been as sharp as hoped, but several still had outstanding nights. Redshirt freshman Tre’Zure Jobe scored 30 points on 13-of-20 shooting, coming up just two assists and two steals away from a triple-double on the night.
“Coach got on all of us to step up and Tre’Zure really stepped up,” said junior Kali Martin. “I just wanted to see our team just fight and play hard. There’s some things we can’t control but we have to work on the things that we can control and just hustle.”
Martin, also had a strong outing scoring 16 points including four 3-point shots. Senior Mollie Mounsey added 18 as eight of nine players on the court got into the scoring column.
“We only have eight or nine healthy bodies in practice (right now),” Wynn said. “I told our players at the beginning of the season, if you really want to be an impact player, you want to play, you need to get in the top eight or nine. (Now) we’re down to nine. I told them “we need every single one of you guys now. You can’t go in there (wondering if you’re going to play). You’re going to get to play now. Now it’s your job to make sure you’re ready, to step up and play at the highest level that you can play at and perform at that level for us to be able to accomplish the things we want to accomplish here during this conference season. We’ve got some good pieces around us, we just to make sure we continue to stay hungry and not be satisfied and keep pushing forward.”
Emporia State (9-2, 2-0) resumes MIAA play on Saturday evening when it travels to Topeka to play Washburn.
