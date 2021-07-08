From the first time she picked up a disc, Sai Ananda knew immediately that she wanted to be a professional disc golfer.
She also knew how important the process was to reach that level.
“I was lucky to grow up around a lot of really talented local professionals, so I was just immediately like, I want to be a pro,” Ananda said after finishing in the Top 10 at the 2021 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships. “That was my goal and that is what I was looking at, but I also wanted to temper myself, so I had a long amateur career and played in advanced and juniors for a long time.
“Those are just such precious experiences — valuable learning experiences. I knew that when I wanted to jump into FPO and make that choice that it wasn’t going to be easy. I wanted to make sure I got as many mishaps and experiences — as many pressure moments as I could — at Junior and Amateur Worlds before stepping up to the big stage.”
Ananda, the 2014 Junior I Girls World Champion, rose through the ranks like so many other players now at the professional level.
Players like Nate Sexton, the 2003 PDGA Junior I World Champion, and Ricky Wysocki, the 2010 Junior I World Champion, to Gregg Barsby, Paul McBeth, James Conrad, Valarie Jenkins, Paige Bjerkaas, Kona Panis, Valerie Mandujano and Alexis Mandujano, all began their journey on the Worlds stage at their respective Junior World Championship events.
The list goes on and on.
Now it’s time for the next generation to begin their journey.
Action at the 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships presented by Dynamic Discs kicked off Wednesday in Emporia, Kansas with a record-setting field of 251 competitors across nine divisions, but the fun and competition kicked off this past weekend as players competed in the annual Division Doubles as well as the Field Events in Kansas.
Check out the results below for some names to watch out for this week and in the future:
18 and under:
Peter Calabrese
Micah Groth
John Montenegro
Junior Girls ≤18:
Melody Castruita
Stacie Hass
Violet Main
15 and under:
Caden Wright
Andrew Miranda
Ryan Mulder
Girls 15 and under:
Aria Castruita
Cadence Burge
Virginia Polkinghome
Division Doubles at 2021 Junior Worlds
18 and under: Kade Filimoehala, Andrew Filimoehala
15 and under: Ryan Mulder, Andre Homer
Girls 15 and under: Aria Castuita, Haley Castruita
12 and under: Wyatt Mahoney, Uriyah Kelley
10 and under: Kaidin Bell, Jackson Green
EDGE Skillshot Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds
18 and under: John Montenegro
Girls 18 and under: Aria Castruita
12 and under: Cole Wright
Junior Girls ≤12: Shelby Birdy Cowen
Long Drive Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds
18 and under: Kade Filimoehala
Girls 18 and under: Stacie Hass
15 and under: Michael Haeger
Girls 15 and under: Victoria Earling
12 and under: Cole Wright
Girls 12 and under: Shelby Birdy Cowen
10 and under: Jackson Green
8 and under: Isaac Crawford
Girls 8 and under: Hayden Wiebusch
Putting Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds
18 and under: Zachary Nash
Girls 18 and under: Cadence Burge
12 and under: Landon Brooks
Girls 12 and under: Rylee Hayes
Girls 8 and under: Hayden Wiebusch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.