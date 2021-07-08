From the first time she picked up a disc, Sai Ananda knew immediately that she wanted to be a professional disc golfer.

She also knew how important the process was to reach that level.

“I was lucky to grow up around a lot of really talented local professionals, so I was just immediately like, I want to be a pro,” Ananda said after finishing in the Top 10 at the 2021 PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships. “That was my goal and that is what I was looking at, but I also wanted to temper myself, so I had a long amateur career and played in advanced and juniors for a long time.

“Those are just such precious experiences — valuable learning experiences. I knew that when I wanted to jump into FPO and make that choice that it wasn’t going to be easy. I wanted to make sure I got as many mishaps and experiences — as many pressure moments as I could — at Junior and Amateur Worlds before stepping up to the big stage.”

Ananda, the 2014 Junior I Girls World Champion, rose through the ranks like so many other players now at the professional level.

Players like Nate Sexton, the 2003 PDGA Junior I World Champion, and Ricky Wysocki, the 2010 Junior I World Champion, to Gregg Barsby, Paul McBeth, James Conrad, Valarie Jenkins, Paige Bjerkaas, Kona Panis, Valerie Mandujano and Alexis Mandujano, all began their journey on the Worlds stage at their respective Junior World Championship events.

The list goes on and on.

Now it’s time for the next generation to begin their journey.

Action at the 2021 PDGA Junior Disc Golf World Championships presented by Dynamic Discs kicked off Wednesday in Emporia, Kansas with a record-setting field of 251 competitors across nine divisions, but the fun and competition kicked off this past weekend as players competed in the annual Division Doubles as well as the Field Events in Kansas.

Check out the results below for some names to watch out for this week and in the future:

18 and under:

Peter Calabrese

Micah Groth

John Montenegro

Junior Girls ≤18:

Melody Castruita

Stacie Hass

Violet Main

15 and under:

Caden Wright

Andrew Miranda

Ryan Mulder

Girls 15 and under:

Aria Castruita

Cadence Burge

Virginia Polkinghome

Division Doubles at 2021 Junior Worlds

18 and under: Kade Filimoehala, Andrew Filimoehala

15 and under: Ryan Mulder, Andre Homer

Girls 15 and under: Aria Castuita, Haley Castruita

12 and under: Wyatt Mahoney, Uriyah Kelley

10 and under: Kaidin Bell, Jackson Green

EDGE Skillshot Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds

18 and under: John Montenegro

Girls 18 and under: Aria Castruita

12 and under: Cole Wright

Junior Girls ≤12: Shelby Birdy Cowen

Long Drive Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds

18 and under: Kade Filimoehala

Girls 18 and under: Stacie Hass

15 and under: Michael Haeger

Girls 15 and under: Victoria Earling

12 and under: Cole Wright

Girls 12 and under: Shelby Birdy Cowen

10 and under: Jackson Green

8 and under: Isaac Crawford

Girls 8 and under: Hayden Wiebusch

Putting Competition at 2021 Junior Worlds

18 and under: Zachary Nash

Girls 18 and under: Cadence Burge

12 and under: Landon Brooks

Girls 12 and under: Rylee Hayes

Girls 8 and under: Hayden Wiebusch

