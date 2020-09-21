Newman Regional Health announces they will host a drive thru flu shot clinic to conveniently and safely serve the Lyon County and surrounding communities in this year’s fight against the flu. The drive thru clinic will be held from noon - 7:00 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Anderson Building parking lot on the Lyon County Fairgrounds at 2700 US Highway 50 in Emporia.
Patients receiving a vaccination must be 3 years of age and older, and everyone is required to wear a mask while in the drive thru. Those interested in this community event are highly encouraged to visit newmanrh.org/flu before the day of the clinic, download the registration form, and bring a completed copy along with photo ID and insurance card when they arrive for their flu shot. Most insurances will be accepted. Uninsured cost is $58 payable by cash or check. Medicaid patients must be over the age of 18 years.
According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season and it is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza. Further recommendations by the CDC promote September and October as the best months to receive a flu vaccine.
The vaccination that will be available at Newman Regional Health’s drive thru flu shot clinic is Flulaval Quadrivalent which protects against four flu strains, including Influenza A and B. Community members seeking the high-dose or egg-free vaccination should speak with their healthcare provider or local retail pharmacies for more information.
“Flu strains mutate every year and that’s why it’s so important to receive an annual vaccination. As those viruses mutate, the immune system is less likely to recognize them,” said Ester Knobloch, Infection Preventionist at Newman Regional Health. “Each year, scientists are improving the flu vaccine based on the strains that are circulating. This year is especially important for a flu vaccination as the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.”
For more information on Newman Regional Health’s drive thru flu shot clinic, visit newmanrh.org/flu or call (620) 343-2376. In case of rain, an alternative date is scheduled for Thursday, October 8.
