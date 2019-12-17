Five individuals were taken into custody Monday evening in connection with a series of drive-by shootings that occurred at Emporia residences last week.
After interviewing six individuals, the Emporia Police Department arrested two 17-year-old male juveniles along with 21-year-old Christopher Diaz, 21-year-old Elijah Rowley and 18-year-old Jesse Baker — all of Emporia — and booked them into the Lyon County Jail or juvenile intake, depending on their age.
While formal charges are still pending review by the Lyon County Attorney's Office, the two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary, two charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal use of a weapon. Diaz and Baker were charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while Rowley is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday evening, detectives and narcotics officers with the Emporia Police Department continued a series of interviews, car stops and surveillance of target residences. These were done in an attempt to locate the individuals that had been identified as persons of interest in the drive-by shootings on the weekend beginning Dec. 6.
According to a written statement from Emporia Police Captain David DeVries, at around 5:30 p.m. Monday, enough information was gathered to apply for a search warrant — which was granted — at 1209 Sundown Circle.
"During the course of the ongoing investigation, firearms had already been recovered that were linked to these persons of interest," DeVries wrote.
An AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun were among the guns recovered in the past week. Due to the probable presence of firearms and the cases taken the week prior, the Emporia Special Response Team was activated to serve the warrant at the home.
At 7:45 p.m., surveillance observed three vehicles leave the residence in a caravan. This was prior to the special response team's arrival at the residence. Detectives and officers stopped the vehicles in the 300 block of Carter St. about the same time as the special response team served the search warrant at 1209 Sundown Circle.
DeVries said three more firearms were seized on the car stops in the 300 block of Carter, while about a pound and a half of marijuana was seized at the residence, along with items that are believed to be linked to a burglary where firearms were stolen.
"All six individuals on the car stops, including the persons of interest, were taken into custody and brought to the Emporia Police Department for interviews," DeVries wrote. "These concluded at about 1 a.m. this morning."
The investigation is still ongoing.
