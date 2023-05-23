MADISON — Bird Song, Inc. announces a new dining experience opening in Madison, Kansas. Enjoy shareable appetizers and small plates, while taking in the ambience of the historic setting of Main Street.
The menu will feature shared appetizer plates such as Thai Bacon Peanut Flatbread, Pot Roast Pots, Scotch Eggs, Korean BBQ Meatballs, and Reuben Rolls. Guests will be able to enjoy a full cocktail menu including martinis, Manhattans, margaritas and more. The lounge will also showcase beer on draft and in bottle, along with a great selection of wine.
Harry C’s Gasoline Alley pays tribute to the history of Harry Colton, and to the town of Madison with thematic decor throughout the restaurant. The walls are adorned with photos of community members over the years, old road maps, vintage gasoline signs, and business signs from past establishments. The location features a spacious courtyard that has plans for renovations in the coming years, but currently has a charm with eclectic seating, a semi-private pergola for six featuring hand-strung lighting, and is adorned with floral arrangements. It creates the perfect environment to relax in the nestled valley of the Flint Hills.
“We’re looking forward to guests joining us to lounge around Harry C's, take in the decor, and reminisce about what Madison used to look like,” said owner, Andy Massoth. “Our whole team is excited to breathe some new life into Downtown Madison, while also embracing and showcasing the town’s history and the architecture of these buildings we have all created memories with over the years.”
Harry C’s Gasoline Alley pays homage to the late Harry Colton. Harry was instrumental in the revitalization and expansion of Madison, Kansas, where he resided from 1904 until he passed away in 1957. During his time in Madison he and his wife, Emma, owned a blacksmith shop before the start of his automobile business. Harry Colton owned the first 4-cylinder model N Ford runabout in Madison. He quickly became the automobile expert in the area and was able to build a big enough inventory that he offered repairs, demonstrations and test runs right on-site, which was a first for the community.
Harry and a business partner, Carey Sowder, brought to life the Madson Auto Company, before the two of them purchased half of the interest in the Ford Sales and Service. Sowder and Colton handled the entire Ford line, the Ford cars, Fordson tractor and wholesale and retail Ford parts and accessories. Three years later they sold the Ford motor business to the Schoeb Motor Company.
Harry Colton built the building on the northside of Main St. at the far east end and used it for a battery and electric supply service station. His remaining ventures included a repair shop, Colton Chevrolet Company for used cars, being the city water and power Superintendent while spearheading getting many homes in the community hooked up to power.
Harry C’s Gasoline Alley’s building has a rich history of being among the oldest buildings in the community with a resume of housing Dennis Confectionary, Sugar Bowl, the Madison Masonic Lodge, a showroom for Kansas Electric Power Company appliances, Barrett’s Plumbing & Heating, and most recently, Rhinestones and Rust. The building had a complete interior remodel in 1928 after a kitchen fire, and the upper floor was converted into a home in 2016.
The courtyard area attached to Harry C’s Gasoline Alley was originally known as the Liggett Theater and entertained the community with silent movies, moving pictures, a ten-piece orchestra, and piano performances from 1923 until 1984. It then evolved into a space for commencement ceremonies, community plays, and various office spaces.
“Our team is excited to bring the element of entertainment back to this area,” said Massoth. “We look forward to revamping the courtyard and hosting group gatherings and community celebrations for years to come. We hope the opening of Harry C’s and the soon-to-come Boomtown Cafe, will serve as a catalyst for other residents to renovate downtown buildings and open businesses in them.“
Harry C’s Gasoline Alley, located at 217 W. Main St., officially opens 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25. Hours are 4 - 11 p.m. Wednesday - Friday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday. Kitchen remains open until 9 p.m. Wednesday - Saturday, with bar service until 11 p.m.
Harry C’s is the first project from Bird Song, Inc. and Boomtown Cafe plans to open around the corner in mid July. Boomtown Cafe will feature a full dinner menu featuring steaks, seafood, and much more.
Check out www.harrycsboomtown.com for more information.
