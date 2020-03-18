A local business is hoping to alleviate some concerns as the community looks toward the future of education.
ValuNet Fiber announced it had opened free WiFi service in the downtown area Wednesday. The announcement came the day after Gov. Laura Kelly mandated the closure of all K-12 school buildings in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"We have opened up free WiFi service in the downtown area for educational needs and for those with no other internet access," the company said in a statement posted by Emporia Main Street. "Speed is limited, but it will handle a large number of users."
The service area is located in the east side parking lots in the 600 - 700 blocks of Commercial Street, on the north end of Commercial Street to the north end of the 1000 block, as well as the parking lot on the west side of Commercial Street in the 700 block.
Emporia Main Street Executive Director Casey Woods said while he had spoken to ValuNet about providing WiFi service during large downtown events in the past, the company had taken it upon themselves to provide this service while the country is facing a widespread national emergency.
"Their willingness to do this for the community at large and crank up the bandwidth during the pandemic was all them," Woods said. "This was a locally-owned company that saw their friends and neighbors struggling and students from local institutions and families trying to figure out how they are going to access education opportunities, and they made a determination that they were going to help. That's the value of having locally-owned companies that can make those decisions."
Woods said the system in place is "pretty substantial" and should be able to handle a large number of users. ValuNet has also committed to monitoring the network for usage and issues. It will make adjusts as needed.
Because the network is free and public, it is not recommended to use it for secure transactions.
"Whenever there's a disaster of any sort, you find out who are the people who really care about the community and who are going to innovate and make sacrifices to make sure people get taken care of," Woods said. "We are so thankful that ValuNet did this for the community."
