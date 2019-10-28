JOPLIN, Mo. — The Emporia State men finished in seventh place and the women were eighth at the MIAA Cross Country Championships in Joplin on Saturday morning.
Matthew Maki and Gabe Sams each were awarded honorable mention All-MIAA accolades, placing 11th (25:05.6) and 15th (25:18), respectively.
Connor Young and Lucas Shryock also finished in close proximity to the other. Young ran 26:20.8 to finish in 52nd while Shyrock was 54th with a time of 26:23.3. Matthew Kipp was the final scorer for ESU, placing 72nd.
On the women’s side, Sarah Schaar was the lead finisher, taking 27th place in 23:00.9 in the six-kilometer race. Joanna Strecker was next across the finish, in 36th (23:19.2). Hannah Showalter (45th, 23:41.3), Kaitlyn Karjala (53rd, 24:02.9), Linnea Meier (55th, 24:09.9) and Nora Wheatley (57th, 24:15.8) filled out the Hornet scoring.
Emporia State will next run at the NCAA Central Regional, which will also take place in Joplin on Nov. 9.
ESU Men drop exhibition opener at K-State Friday
MANHATTAN — Emporia State opened the exhibition season with an 86-49 loss at Kansas State on the night the Wildcats raised their 2019 Big 12 Championship banner.
The Hornets tied the game at 3-3 on a Mason Thiessen 3-pointer with 17:48 left in the half, but would not score again until a Zac Owens layup with 13:34 left in the frame as the Wildcats took a 14-5 lead. ESU would trail 23-7 before going on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 11 with 8:56 left in the half. K-State took a 42-19 lead into the break after closing the half on a 5-0 run of its own.
The Wildcats started the second half with a 53-26 advantage, but ESU found a 6-0 run to rally within 21 points on a Gage McGuire fast break jumper in the lane with 13:15 left. A Justin Balcome 3-pointer made it 60-42 with under 10 minutes remaining. Kansas State ended the game on a 12-0 run in the last four minutes for the final score.
Brenden Van Dyke led the Hornets with 11 points while Owens added nine points and three steals. Thiessen had a team-high nine rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Hornets will open the regular season on November 8 when they take on Southwestern Oklahoma in Russellville, Ark. as part of the MIAA-GAC Challenge. Tip-off from Tucker Coliseum on the campus of Arkansas Tech is set for 7:30 p.m.
Second-half surge not enough for Lady Hornets at OSU
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Lady Hornets outscored Oklahoma State 46-45 in the second half but could not overcome a 20-point first half deficit in an 87-66 loss to the Cowgirls on Sunday afternoon in historic Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla.
After Kali Martin pulled out with a fast break layup to tie the score at 6-6 headed into the first media timeout, the Cowgirls closed the period on a 10-4 run to take a 16-10 lead after one quarter.
Oklahoma State shot .476 from the field in the second quarter while Emporia State was held to just five of 19 shooting as the Cowgirls outscored the Lady Hornets 24-10 in the period. Emporia State also missed all nine 3-point attempts it took, entering the first half with a 42-20 deficit.
The drought from long range didn’t last as ESU went 6-for-18 in the third quarter to keep pace the rest of the way.
Jessica Wayne led the Lady Hornets with 16 points and seven rebounds. She was joined in double figures by Tre’Zure Jobe with 13 points and Morgan Laudan with 11 points. Jalyn Harris had six points on three of four shooting and six rebounds off the bench.
ESU will face off against the University of Kansas in Lawrence on Sunday afternoon with a 2 p.m. tipoff scheduled from Allen Fieldhouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.