Laps 4 Landon brought in $6,800 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, although the fundraiser looked a lot different this year.
The event, in its 13th year, is named for 13-year-old Landon Dody, who was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was just a few months old. CF is hereditary disease of the lungs and digestive system by causing the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. People with the condition tend to have a shorter-than-normal life span.
Jen Thomas, an associate professor of health and human performance at Emporia State University, along with students from her Strategies, Marketing and Management in Health and Human Performance class organized an online auction in place of the usual event. The auction took place Friday night via Facebook.
Thomas said the group had hoped to make $1,000, based on the starting bids set for the items and had exceeded their expectations. They had already raised money before the event selling T-shirts.
“Prior to the event, we had already raised $2,000 selling T-shirts and getting donations from businesses,” she said. “We ended up making exactly $2,800 on the silent auction.”
Then, an anonymous donor contacted Thomas and upped the ante.
“While the auction was going on, I was contacted by someone that said a lot of people aren’t going to win items but still want to help out,” she said. “This person said they’ll match it if we could get $1,000 in non-auction donations, they would match it with $1,000. Once I put that up, people stepped up and started pledging.”
In all, they raised another $2,000.
Thomas said the fundraiser usually brings in between $6,000 - 7,000 each year, so it was a nice surprise to be able to stay on track even now.
Landon’s parents, Aron and Blythe Dody, wrote on a Facebook post that they were blown away by the support.
“What a blessing all of you are,” Aron Dody said in the post. “Thank you so much for your generosity and kindness. The money raised from this event each year is used by the CF Foundation to help support research and develop new treatments to help prolong and improve the quality of life for people living with Cystic Fibrosis. I am writing this post with tears in my eyes, as each of [you] are helping make life better for Landon and others. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much.”
For more information about the CF Foundation, visit www.cff.org.
