A GoFundMe fundraising effort to help Chase County High School student-athlete Mitch Budke with medical costs related to injuries he sustained in December is progressing well.
Budke, a standout multi-sport athlete for the Bulldogs, suffered hand, eye and ear injuries in a fireworks accident late last year.
The organizer of the GoFundMe account is Budke’s aunt, Tricia Schroer. She said the generosity of others is incredible.
“It’s going really well. People are so generous. …it’s just very humbling,” Schroer said.
As of Thursday night, the Mitch Budke fund — https://gofund.me/0efc35bd — has amassed total donations of $5,160. The fundraising goal is set at $50,000.
Budke lost three fingers and most of his thumb on the left hand, damaged his left eye — subsequently blinding him — and experienced hearing loss in the left ear. Surgeries and prostheses await him.
“He’s got some things coming up,” said Budke’s mother, Tiffany Budke. “He’s got an ear surgery and then also might have to do another hand surgery to release some scar tissue. And then he’s working on getting something for his eye. Maybe a prosthesis over his eye as well as for his hand.”
Tiffany Budke and her husband, longtime Chase County coach Derick Budke, were initially reluctant about the GoFundMe idea but with encouragement from others, decided to move forward with it.
“Overall, with the GoFundMe, I think we were very hesitant to do it,” Tiffany Budke said. “And just with still all the unknowns of things coming up, we just went ahead and decided to be ok with it. It’s a hard thing accepting things from other people when you’re not used to it. And I think that’s the hardest part, to be ok with that. And that’s maybe part of what we need to learn from this too. Is let people give, that want to give.”
And Budke is out for spring sports. The graduating senior won’t let adverse circumstances prevent him from competing in track or baseball. In baseball, the right-hander is quickly adjusting to playing without the left hand.
“Obviously, he can’t catch with his left, so he’s been working on catching with his right the last week or so and been working on tracking the ball because he can’t see,” Tiffany Budke said. “Right now, he’s been having a lot of success with learning to catch with his other hand and then throwing the glove off and then throwing it. So he’s been working hard on that.”
She said it has been exciting to see Budke excel in his condition, and unexpected.
“We didn’t realize he was going to be able to do that, and so I think that’s been a really. …especially for me. …just a bright spot.”
Budke’s hardiness and adaptability do not come as a surprise to them.
“He’s a great kid,” Schroer said. “He’s a very resilient kid. It’s hard to watch him go through it, but he’s handling everything like a champ. …he just adjusts. He’s an adaptor.”
Mom concurs.
“I’m just really proud of his attitude and being brave. His attitude is pretty awesome.”
