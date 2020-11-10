Matthew 22:13: “Then said the king to the servants, ‘bind him hand and foot, and take him away, and cast him into outer darkness; there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.’” (KJV)
I’ve often wondered what “gnashing of teeth” means. It came to me one Halloween, watching “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” where, at the end, Linus – who appears resigned to the thought there may not be a Great Pumpkin – suddenly digs in, makes several fierce grimaces, shaking his fists, his hair getting wild -- and emphatically reinforces his belief in the GP. These expressions clearly display what I would call a “gnashing of teeth.”
(And Sally is the queen of wailing. There’s always next year, Sally.)
Recall the actions before Scarlett O’Hara utters her famous “As God is my witness…” soliloquy in “Gone with the Wind.” She is so hungry that this former princess, covered in dirt, callouses on her hands, her dress dirty and torn, runs to the field in a rage, finds a raw potato in the dirt and takes a big bite, dirt and all. That was gnashing of teeth, I tell you what!
I am certain there has been plenty of wailing and gnashing of teeth these past few days. I’ve been doing it.
This gnashing is a sign of deep anger and pain and, much like teeth grinding, it’s unhealthy. You damage your teeth and your soul. You need a healthy way to get that frustration out without resorting to illegal means.
It’s called stress eating. Potato Chips. Chicharrons. Almond M&Ms. Peanut Brittle. It feels good, but in quantities it ends up making us feel bad.
How about this? Apples. Celery. Carrots. Broccoli. Radishes. Jicama. There you go! Cold as the rage within you, hard as the times have been. It feels good and it’s good for you.
Food writer Jeremy Glass interviewed research scientist John S. Allen about things that crunch and why humans like that (Why Humans Love Crispy Food So Much; It's basically because we love fire, 2018).
Allen said, “Looking way back in our evolutionary past, the primary crispy foods that were available to us, or our ancestral kind, were insects and parts of plants. In general, our ape-ish ancestors would have preferred fruits or a bit of chewable meat from a small animal (e.g. organs, brain) and things that were not particularly crispy. But when these kinds of foods were not readily available, they had to rely on less nutritious, less palatable ‘fallback foods,’ such as insects and the tougher parts of plants.”
Crunchy food was survival food. Once fire came along, and the ancestors learned to cook things, they still preferred that crunch of crust on the exterior of the meat, in part because the brain interprets that toughness and sound as survival food.
“… crispy/crunchy adds a whole new sensory quality to a food, beyond taste,” Allen says. “When we eat a lot of one food, there is a tendency to habituate to its flavor, making it less and less palatable as we consume it. With a crunchy food, the sensory experience encompasses sound as well as taste. … Taste and sound in one bite is amazing to our brains.”
That crunching is telling your Id that everything is going to be okay. A meal of ribs and coleslaw – tearing the meat off the bone with your teeth; crunching the coleslaw to smithereens – is actually relieving stress!
When you are frustrated, do you clench your teeth? Your hands? Your whole body? Do you start banging doors shut, slamming your dishes onto the counter, kicking at every rock in the road? These are some ways of letting that frustration out, ways which can get out of hand … so, grab a carrot! Pretend it’s your particular bone of contention for the day and gnash it to bits
Violent thoughts for food. But I’d rather take it out on a carrot than on a Carol or Carrie. I’ll crunch some broccoli instead of a Ben or Brad. If Sandra or Samuel get on your nerves, grab the celery.
Crunch, crunch, crunch. Gnash, gnash, gnash. It’s in our genes. Channel your Bugs Bunny. Chew your pain away and get nutrition at the same time.
Your molars, your colon, your soul, will thank you. Let’s get cooking!
