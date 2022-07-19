Mike Hoobler addressed the Madison City Council Monday night to voice his concerns about current conditions at the city lake. Hoobler, who does the mowing, had a list of things that he felt needed attention and hoped they could come up with a solution to help make some improvements to get the lake back up to par.
He inquired about forming some sort of a lake committee where people could come up with new ideas or help with some of the small things that will keep the lake looking nice. He indicated that rock fire pits are constantly being moved and they look unsightly and that BBQ grills at both shelter houses are in dire needs of replacing as well as a lot of dead trees that need attention. “There are just a lot of things that need attention out there and I’m happy to do my share of cleaning up, but I need help,” said Hoobler. He would go on to say, “I think it’s more of a matter of nobody really knowing who is responsible for doing different things such as maintaining grills, fire pits, etc.” The council indicated that city employees would have some time to help assist in some of the cleanup and rock hauling that needs done. There was also discussion about purchasing fire rings and a couple of new grills or having some built locally and the council agreed to look into pricing on both. “There are a lot of campers coming and going out at that lake all the time and we’ve got a pretty nice place, we just need to take care of it,” concluded Hoobler. All council members seemed to be on board with his requests and agreed that some improvements and cleaning up needed to be done in hopes to have it in better shape come Spring.
Krystal with Family Life Center in El Dorado represented herself as the Greenwood County advocate for the center and she just wanted to familiarize the council with her and the fact that there is a shelter available in El Dorado for Greenwood Countians and their children who are the victims of domestic or sexual assault.
In other news, the Council approved to do a sewer adjustment for an individual whose water was left on over a period of time and inquired about having the sewer charges refunded.
Outdoor warning sirens were discussed, and they approved to participate in a hazard litigation plan with the sirens. While discussing the plan, Councilwoman Jenn Boles brought up the fact that where she resides at Buffalo Heights (the old manor), you cannot hear the sirens from there nor can the residents of Pleasant View Village. The council took note and spoke about looking into a possible second siren to be placed in the city.
There was no financial report given, but the approval of 25 one-time kid pool passes for Madison Library Summer Reading Program were approved as well as replacing some broken plastic chairs at the pool immediately.
Parked cars, among other things, on streets is still a great deal of concern and no parking signage was discussed. “It is hard to place them in only certain areas without having the residents just move their cars to another street in town.” explained Dean. When discussing signs, Dean also proposed to purchase signs to honor past and future state champions. Pricing and preliminary sketches will be sought out for this project as well as some signage for the lake.
Sam Watts requested to be relieved of her duties as Rec Committee delegate from The City of Madison as her term had come to an end and did not wish to be renewed. The council then approved Dylan Barnard to take her place. Councilman Nick Cherry has informed the city that he is vacating his spot on the city council and since it is so early on in his term, Dean will do some research on how to best handle filling that position until the next election.
Discussion was had on street repair issues and Victoria is to be in contact with the company responsible to figure out a solution before a check is cut for the bill.
Meeting adjourned at 8 p.m.
