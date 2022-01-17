Denise Yvonne Willey of
Emporia passed away on
Saturday, December 25, 2021 at
her home. She was 69.
Denise was born on July 28,
1952 in Spokane, Washington,
the daughter of James Paul and
Helen Caecilia Roberts Chatigny.
She married Michael Allen Willey
on June 14, 1969 in Cordell,
Oklahoma but later divorced.
Surviving family members include: daughters,
Angela L. (Richard) Blankley and Sarah L Willey both
of Emporia; grandchildren, Seth R. (Casey) Blankley,
Paige L. (Jamie) Schmidt, Eli U. Blankley, and Lucas W.
Blankley; mother and father, James and Helen Chatigny
of Grass Valley, California; brothers, Mark (Marguerite)
Chatigny of Martinez, California, Paul (Teresa) Chatigny
of Commerce City, California, Peter (Diana) Chatigny of
Hudson, Ohio, Philip (Denise) Chatigny of Springfield,
Kentucky, Matthew (Melanie) Chatigny of McKinney,
Texas and Daniel (Kaleen) Chatigny of Nevada City,
California; brother-in-law, David Falk of Granite Bay,
California; sisters, Cecilia (Stan) Karp of Colfax,
California, Regina Rodeen of Redding, California, and
Delia Chatigny of Grass Valley, California; sisters-in-law,
Sharon (William) Libbers of Abilene, Texas and Diane
(Douglas) Crook of Olpe; along with many nieces and
nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Antoinette Falk
and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Marvin and
Marjorie Willey.
Denise was a secretary at Newman Regional Health in
the Laboratory for 38 years before retiring 5 years ago.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and nieces and
nephews play sports as well as reading, mall walking,
and walks at the zoo. She took care of her family in every
way; she always had time for errands, dinner, drinks from
Sonic, and laundry.
Cremation is planned, with a Rosary to be recited at
10:30 A.M. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Joseph
Catholic Church, Olpe. Mass of Christian Burial will
follow at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions to All
Veterans Memorial or St. Joseph Catholic Church may be
sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O.
Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences
may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
