Lyon County saw a large jump in COVID-19 recoveries — and hospitalizations — Tuesday afternoon, with 15 new recoveries reported by Lyon County Public Health officials.
Six patients are now listed as hospitalized at Newman Regional Health. The hospital — which has six ICU beds, 25 regular beds and 21 staffed beds — has had 43 COVID-positive admissions since March.
Four new positives for the novel coronavirus were also reported, bringing the number of active cases to 68. To date, 624 cases have been reported including 546 recoveries and nine deaths.
Public Health officials confirmed the ninth COVID-related death Tuesday, a white male in his 70s, who died July 22.
We received some questions from readers about the delay in reporting the cause of death. According to Lyon County Public Health Nurse Melissa Smith, said not all COVID-positive patient deaths are automatically considered COVID-related.
Underlying conditions and other medical issues are considered and ruled out prior to a cause of death being determined.
"We can not assume that when someone is positive for COVID and they pass away, that the reason for death is COVID," Smith said. "There are times when the patient was critically or chronically ill prior to becoming positive with COVID. In these cases, the death may not be ruled to be caused by COVID. With these situations we must wait for the death certificate to be completed to clarify what is listed as the actual cause of death."
Lyon County is currently tracking four active clusters of the novel coronavirus, across private industry, long-term care and sports practices and games.
There are currently two active clusters associated with private industry with six active cases out of 141 total infections, and one death.
Long-term care facilities have two active clusters with 30 active cases out of 52 reported infections. There have been two reported deaths.
The newest cluster is related to youth sports. Three total cases with two active infections have been reported as of Tuesday.
