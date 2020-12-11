Barbara (Schmidt) Pontius, Emporia, Kansas, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor. She was 92. Mrs. Pontius worked as an Administrative Assistant at the School of Business, Miami University, in Oxford, Ohio.
Memorial services will be held at a later date in Oxford, Ohito. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home has the arrangements.
