The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau announced Monday that Rob Gilligan has been chosen as the Director of Ignite Emporia.
Gilligan will help implement the five-year Ignite Emporia strategic plan and its strategies of workforce development; housing development and revitalization; business retention; and community development and marketing.
Gilligan is currently a Government Relations Specialist with the Kansas Association of Schools Boards, and has experience in working with clients to help develop successful marketing campaigns with measurable outcomes. He is currently serving on the Emporia City Commission, and will continue those duties.
Gilligan has most recently served as the Chairman of the Regional Development Board of Directors, just completing his term in 2019. He was a part of the Emporia Main Street Board of Directors from 2006-2012 and served as ESU Student Body President in 2000-2001.
“I am confident you will see this as a valuable addition to our staff, and that this is evidence that we are committed to implementing a successful Ignite Emporia plan,” Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeanine McKenna said.
“I look forward to taking on this challenge of implementing the Ignite Emporia strategic plan and working with a variety of partners and investors that are coming together to put our community in a stronger position for future growth and success,” Gilligan said.
Gilligan will begin his new role on Feb. 10, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.