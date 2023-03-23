The former publisher and granddaughter of William Allen White will be honored during the 2023 season of programs at Red Rocks State Historic Site, the William Allen White Community Partnership announced this week.
Barbara White Walker, the daughter of William Lindsay and Kathrine Klinkenberg White, died March 5 at the Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz. She was 86.
White Walker gifted the historic family house and artifacts to the citizens of Kansas in 2001, which led the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. developing the annual program series to interpret the White family story.
“Without the Red Rocks State Historic Site, there would be no program series. It is only appropriate we should remember Barbara’s generosity and foresight by dedicating the 2023 series to her,” said Roger Heineken, White Community Partnership program chair.
The series opens at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, on the porch of Red Rocks with “Remembering Barbara White Walker,” a biographical profile of her extraordinary life and career. From her London Blitz adoption in 1940 to editing The Emporia Gazette family newspaper in Kansas, Walker’s life story is fascinating.
“Mary White’s Mandolin” follows on June 11 inspired by a mandolin belonging to Mary White donated to the site by a branch of the White family. Learn about the White family’s love of music and listen to a mini-mandolin concert on the inviting porch of Red Rocks.
Other programs in the series include: “Andrew Carnegie & His Libraries,” “Infiltration: Nazis in America 1933 - 1944,” “Emporia’s Speakeasy Hostess: Belle Livingstone,” “Boosting Downtown, Then & Now,” “The Gazette Building Project,” and “A Visit with Sallie White.”
The series concludes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, with “Poetry on the Porch XVI.” This popular program features a guest poet to be announced and local writers who will read their original poetry.
“This is the 18th year the Partnership will host a program series,” Heineken said. “Even during the pandemic, we produced informative videos to virtually interpret the remarkable White family history. Our programs are free, and the public is invited to come sit a spell on the Red Rocks porch, the White’s summer living room.”
Presenters and program details will be announced later as the series unfolds in May.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is the local Emporia organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the William Allen White family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.