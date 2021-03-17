Emporia State women’s soccer will play Newman at Stryker Soccer Complex in Wichita at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
The Hornets (1-0-0) took Central Oklahoma to task with a 4-1 season-opening win on March 13. Aislinn Hughes, Mackenzie Dimarco and Liz Palmer scored for the Hornets in that game, with Dimarco knocking in two goals.
The Jets (1-1-1) began the year with a 1-0 win against Northwestern Oklahoma, but have since dropped a game to Missouri Southern 1-0 and drew with Fort Hays State 0-0.
Friday’s match will be on the MIAA Network, although fans who wish to travel to Wichita to the game may do so. Tickets will only be sold at the complex, which will open 30 minutes prior to kickoff.
