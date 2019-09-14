EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Clover Cliff Ranch Owners Warren and Susie Harshman for taking visitors to their property on a “Dream Ride” in the Flint Hills.
Beacon for Hope staff for bringing the community together to walk in support of those affected by mental illness and suicide.
SOS, Inc. for their ongoing mission of advocating for local victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
The preschoolers of Emporia Christian School for brightening the Grandparent’s Day of seniors at the Emporia Place Assisted Living Community.
The Sertoma Club for their continued financial support of the beloved mini-train at Soden’s Grove.
City Manager Mark McAnarney and RDA President Kent Heermann for writing the grant which resulted in Emporia’s newest water tower.
Severy Fire Chief Jerrid Baumgartel for ensuring the sacrifice of 9/11 first responders is never forgotten by participating in a 110-floor stair climb.
Adam Blake
Reporter
