Ashley Nehls didn’t have a good feeling from the start Thursday night.
In the minutes before her Spartans were set to open the triangular at Hillsboro High School, she didn’t like what she saw. The team warm up was off. EHS’ energy was low. As she readied her the Spartans to take the court in the opener against Great Bend, it just didn’t feel right.
When play began, Nehls’ concerns were confirmed.
“Every once in a while it’s just the perfect storm in a bad way,” she said. “Tonight was our perfect storm.”
EHS saw its eight-match winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling to Great Bend and Hillsboro in back-to-back sweeps. After a week-long break, the momentum the Spartans built up over the final week of September disappeared and EHS fell flat on the road. Heading into their most crucial slate of matches of the season, the Spartans now stand at 17-8.
“It just wasn’t our night,” Nehls said. “I felt like nothing was going our way. We couldn’t get the momentum swing ever. We’d get one little window of opportunity and something would happen and then we’d give up a run and that’s how we played all night.”
Mental mistakes and unforced errors compounded the Spartans’ slow start in the first match against Great Bend, and the early blunders dug EHS a hefty hole. With junior Grace Xu in the middle, the Spartans’ passing is typically a point of strength, but against the Panthers, EHS’ distribution wasn’t up to its usual standard and the Spartans struggled to run their system. Playing catchup from the very start, EHS dropped the opening match 2-0 (25-21, 25-16).
Following a run of such fine and consistent form in recent appearances, it was a disappointing performance for the Spartans.
“It felt like every time we’d get one piece of the puzzle, the wheels would fall off in another place,” Nehls said. “When our passing picked up, our hitters went missing. It was a struggle.”
After a break, EHS returned to the court to take on a formidable Hillsboro team, and while the Spartans showed more life in the night’s second match, it still wasn’t enough.
EHS fought well in a tight-first frame, battling before succumbing in a 26-24 set loss. That same fight wasn’t quite there in the second set as the Spartans’ often reliable service game fell off and EHS struggled with Trojans’ libero Dani Klein. The Spartans threw it all at the talented senior, and Klein fended it all off to help put EHS away on a night where Nehls’ squad wasn’t on its game.
In the second match in particular, the head coach felt her team lacked their normal mental edge and wondered if a set of losses, as the Spartans enter the final stretch of their season, was needed.
“Maybe taking a loss that you know you should win isn’t such a bad thing at this point,” she said. “I think we needed to feel the sting of a loss a little bit so that we can come back ready to fight and get better.”
Thursday night came as a wake up call for an EHS team that arrived to Hillsboro riding an eight-match winning streak. For the past three weeks, the Spartans have made it look easy, but in the night’s pair of matches, EHS’ talented squad made things hard on themselves.
The Spartans now have another week off before hosting the Emporia Tournament on Oct. 17. The last break EHS had broke its hard-won momentum, but this time, Nehls rest and time to pull things back together may be just what her Spartans need.
“Our schedule is only going to get tougher and we can’t become complacent and think that teams were just going to hand us wins,” Nehls said. “I think we need some time to regroup and remember who we are and what we’re capable of.”
