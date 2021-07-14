Allyson Waddle will take on the role of assistant principal at Emporia Middle School for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Wednesday.
Waddle has been with Emporia Schools since 2017 and has taught first and second grade at Walnut Elementary. Before coming to Emporia, Waddle spent two years as an elementary teacher in Dodge City, Kansas.
“I want to thank the administration for providing me with the opportunity to serve as an assistant principal at Emporia Middle School," Waddle said in a written release. “I am excited to work alongside and support the staff, students, and families of EMS. I look forward to contributing to the success of the Junior Spartans.”
EMS principal Steven Bazan said he was grateful for the high caliber of candidates that were brought in during the interview process.
"Ms. Waddle’s intellect about educational systems and interventions paired with her prioritized interest for teacher support and students' well-being were attributes that shined during the interview process," he said. "We look forward to having her serve our school community."
Waddle holds a Master of Science degree in educational administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in education, both from Emporia State University. She is looking forward to continuing her educational career and becoming an administrator at Emporia Public Schools.
In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family as well as attending sporting events. Waddle will fill the vacancy beginning July 19, created by the resignation of EMS assistant principal Jacob Linnell.
