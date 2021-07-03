Happy Fourth of July

Latest e-Edition
Your Holiday Shopping Magazine to Emporia and area businesses. Also visit ShopEmporiaKansas.com to shop Emporia businesses who are online. Start your online shopping here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Emporia women hospitalized after motorcycle strikes deer
- Sauder purchases former Dynamic Distribution building, more details to follow
- Flint Hills Community Health's new therapist is bilingual, bicultural Emporian
- ESU championship golf team reunites for day filled with memories and stories
- Darrell Roy Jenkins
- Americus United Presbyterian Church makes legacy donations
- Evan L. Evans
- Hereford Cowork Space brings big city business solutions to Emporia
- 'Change is Inevitable'
- David Traylor Zoo to host Grand Opening of entrance, exhibits
Images
Videos
Commented
- Critical Race Theory: Manufacturing a Crisis and Free Speech Politics (37)
- Hively: Downward trend 'exciting' as public health remains cautiously optimistic (11)
- The faces of Pride (10)
- USD 251 hiring 11 coaches ahead of 2021-22 school year (10)
- City considers bringing outside agency to enforce vacant property codes (8)
- Populism declines in face of racism and xenophobia (6)
- League of Women Voters Supports Voting Reforms in the For the People Act (H1/S1) (6)
- Emporia celebrates Juneteenth (5)
- Hereford Cowork Space brings big city business solutions to Emporia (3)
- SOS Community Advocacy & Service Complex to hold ribbon cutting and open house (3)
- Public health to hold drive-thru vaccine clinic (3)
- Dog dies in early morning apartment fire (3)
- USD 251 approves new disciplinary system (3)
- Emporia author illustrates children's book (2)
- Longtime RDA president Kent Heermann announces retirement (2)
- Kansas State Board of Education Weakens Math, Science (2)
- The Case of the Missing Princess (2)
- Burenheide to retire after 44 years with Bluestem Farm & Ranch (2)
- New beef jerky business offers alternative to costly, mass-produced products (2)
- First Juneteenth celebration set for Saturday (2)
- Despite Culture Wars American History can be Taught in Kansas (2)
- UNESCO Science Report (2)
- Emporia commission discusses wage scale concerns for city staff (2)
- USD 253 school board reviews teacher turnover, retention (2)
- Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday (1)
- Out on Top: Legendary Olpe girls basketball coaches open up about retirement (1)
- 7th annual SOS Strong fundraiser underway (1)
- Unbound Gravel 2021 in photos (1)
- Annual Spay-ghetti and No Balls fundraiser dinner returns (1)
- Savanna Chestnut to perform at Granada Theatre next week (1)
- Just some Independence Day thoughts (1)
- Pioneer Bluffs awarded grant to collect ranching women's stories (1)
- League of Women Voters Kansas halts voter registration efforts as new state law goes into effect (1)
- Gregory William (Bill) Emley (1)
- Unbound Gravel winners roll in (1)
- Dr. Graham Naasz takes over Emporia Family Dental Clinic (1)
- Facts and Policies (1)
- Because You Asked: Fourth of July fireworks displays returning for 2021 (1)
- Gov. Kelly congratulates Lyon County for cost share project award (1)
- County hears series of budget requests (1)
- Voter Rights and Myopic Thinking (1)
- William Allen White Legacy Book project still accepting submissions (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.